EXPLOSIVE NEWS! Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil's ex Roshni Delavari REVEALS this shocking side of the duo and calls Rakhi an INSECURE person

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 19:07
EXPLOSIVE NEWS! Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil's ex Roshni Delavari REVEALS this shocking side of the duo and calls Rakhi an INSE

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

ALSO READ: Oops! This outfit of Rakhi Sawant garners hilarious reactions from Netizens 

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

Recently, in an interview, Rakhi confessed how Adil’s ex-girlfriend was harassing them, where she said that “She keeps calling me and telling me that Adil is using me for fame and that he doesn’t love me at she calls Adil and threatens to kill herself”

She further said that “ She calls me and says that Adil is using me for fame and that he still loves her and this thing is troubling us a lot and we are having a lot of arguments because of this”

Well, seems like Adil’s ex is creating a lot of problems in Rakhi and Adil’s relationship which is upsetting Rakhi the most and she seems to worry about her relationship.

But now we have come across a completely different scenario from Roshni Delavari's side, she reveals that whenever Adil comes to Mysore, Rakhi constantly calls her and acts absolutely insecure as she still fears that Adil might go back to his ex. Check out the screenshots: 


For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ: Oh no! Rakhi Sawant is furious with a fan for this reason 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows Pratik Sehajpal Shamita Shetty divorce Rakhi Sawant Ritiesh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 19:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! This Bollywood director turns up drunk on sets
MUMBAI: No doubt directors and filmmakers are the major key players in displaying our favourite actors in the best way...
Mishap! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer movie’s set catches fire; no casualties reported
MUMBAI: Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! Sakshi Tanwar gets nostalgic of Kahani Ghar Ghar kii re-run, recollects her first day on set, says, "I exactly remember my look for my first day, I made rangoli the whole day for my introductory scene"
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor's popular sitcom Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii is returning back to television and the diehard fans of this...
EXPLOSIVE NEWS! Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil's ex Roshni Delavari REVEALS this shocking side of the duo and calls Rakhi an INSECURE person
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Exclusive! “While auditioning I remember that I idolised Madhuri Dixit Nene from the film Devdas because of the way she flaunted her looks and the way she danced in the film”, says Mansi Mohile aka Kalwati of Mere Sai
MUMBAI : In the show, the actress is playing the role of Kalawati who is a dancer by profession.Mansi's entry into the...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster...
Recent Stories
What! This Bollywood director turns up drunk on sets
What! This Bollywood director turns up drunk on sets
Latest Video