EXPLOSIVE! Paras Kalnawat opens up on problems brewing between the star cast of Anupamaa, says, "There were a lot of differences that had cropped up between the actors and they are still there"

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is constantly in headlines ever since he has made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama series Anupamaa.

The actor who became a household name for his character Samar Shah in the show, is no longer a part of it.

Paras' exit came as a huge shocker and the viewers are ardently missing him in the show.

Before Paras revealed many things about his Anupamaa star cast, groupism and actors not getting along, he had lots to say about the same in his recent interview with Siddharth Kannan.

When asked Paras about his bond with Rupali Ganguly, he said, "Our bond was okay okay. We worked on sets where there were lots of actors. I used to bond with some of them and not with some of them. There were rumours sparking which targetted a particular actor. That's not the case. There were a lot of differences that had cropped up between the actors and they are still there. Everyone is working with love and peace."

He added, "I would meet that co-star of mine with all the love even though he or she must have contacted me post I left Anupamaa. So, I don't hold any grudges."

Well said, Paras!

Meanwhile, Paras' personal life is also constantly in the show.

There are rumours that he is now dating Nia Sharma and the duo will announce their relationship on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Well, apart from Paras' dance journey which is all set to kickstart soon, the actor is surely going to be in news for several reasons.

