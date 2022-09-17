EXPLOSIVE! Paras Kalnawat opens up on why he is SINGLE, reveals his ex believed in love but MISTREATED him until he walked out of it

MUMBAI : Dashing actor Paras Kalnawat is all over the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama show Anupamaa by Rajan Shahi.

The actor had become a household name for his character Samar Shah in the show and fans simply loved him.

Paras' exit came as a huge surprise for the viewers as everything happened very suddenly.

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

The actor's exit caused a lot of controversies.

But leaving all that behind, the actor has started his new journey in Colors' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

The actor is showcasing his terrific dancing skills and fans are loving him for setting the dance floor on fire.

Paras enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

The actor has a whopping 1 million plus followers on his Instagram account.

The actor never forgets to interact with his fans from time to time by conducting fun question and answer sessions on social media.

Paras took out some time from his dancing schedule and answered some interesting questions from his fans.

While Paras' love life has always been the talk of the town, a fan asked him ‘if he believes in love’ and if yes why is he still single.

Here's what he said:

The actor's startling revelation has definitely raised several eyebrows.

Paras had openly spoken about his and Uorfi Javed's relationship earlier.

While the duo is no more together, both are doing quite well in their respective careers.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out