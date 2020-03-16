Explosive! Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani to get hitched?

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is making headlines again because of her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. She recently posted about him giving her a BMW and also told the media that Adil has purchased a house in her name in Dubai. Rakhi and Adil flew off to Dubai for a rendezvous and a meet-n-greet with Adil's cousins. Now, Rakhi and Adil are back in Mumbai and living in together.

The couple is spotted at many events together, and their airport appearances have grabbed everyone’s attention. A few days ago, Rakhi revealed that Adil is a few years younger than her, and while talking about her relationship she had given examples of couples like Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. Now, Rakhi and Adil recently opened up about their wedding plans.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-kumkum-bhagya-s-tina-ann-philip-roped-mavrick-pictures-llp-s-next-project

Rakhi said, “I think Adil will speak about it as ‘meri taraf se Adil ko qabool hai’. But whatever his thoughts will be, I will agree with it.”

Adil added, “It’s too early to decide. We still need more time to understand each other and that’s very important to make any big decision.” Rakhi also added, “I want to thank Adil. One should not get married without thinking. But, fingers crossed that everything goes well in our lives. Currently, we are boyfriend and girlfriend.”

From Abhishek Awasthi to Ritesh to Adil, the actress has always been in the news for her relationships. On the work front, there have been reports that Rakhi Sawant will be seen in a song in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but there’s no confirmation on it.

Rakhi returned to the spotlight with her participation on Bigg Boss 15 and has been regularly spotted at film and TV events since then. She was earlier unofficially married to Ritesh, who even joined her on Bigg Boss but broke up soon after she learnt about him being a married man already.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/confirmed-surbhi-chandna-locked-saurabh-tewaris-upcoming-show-colors-220518

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life