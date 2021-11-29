EXPLOSIVE! Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh judge Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s equation; the latter’s fans trend TEJRAN TOGETHER FOREVER

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is making headlines for varied reasons. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to perform well and make their way to the finale. Amidst all this, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh passed derogatory comments on Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s equation which has upset fans.

New wild cards Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh called the relationship of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as fake. They said that it looks like TejRan was made only for the game. They single out Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash saying that they have no other game besides romance on the show. Rakhi Sawant says that Karan Kundrra does not entertain at all.

Tejasswi Prakash gets upset and says that she is not someone who will use a fake relationship as a crutch to move ahead in a game show. Fans have blasted Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh showing support for the much-in-love couple.

Karan: “jo bhi bharas hai, khusi hai woh uske saath he hai” Karan had tears in his eyes, his voice broke and Rash-Shamita pointed Karan is too involved. Karan said, he is realizing a lot of things about him. #TejRan — (@Anum_shono) November 28, 2021

Taking to social media, the ardent fans have rallied behind the couple. Shefali Bagga has also shown support for the two. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 15 has seen the entry of four wild cards. Abhijeet Bichukale will also come in.

What’s your take on Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh’s comment on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s equation? Hit the comment section.

