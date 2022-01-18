Explosive! Ram Gopal Varma feels only divorces should be celebrated; says ‘Smart people love and dumbos marry’

MUMBAI: Ram Gopal Varma is a well-known filmmaker.

The filmmaker is currently garnering attention for his explosive statement on marriage. After actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa announced separation as a couple, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets denouncing marriage and celebrating divorce. Without mentioning any name, he wrote on Twitter, "Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages."In another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma described marriage as a jail.

Further, he added, "Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage. Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it, which is 3 to 5 days.” As per Ram Gopal Varma, only "dumbos" get married. "Smart people love and dumbos marry," he further said. His rant did not stop here. He stated that only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other's 'danger qualities.' "Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness," he said.

