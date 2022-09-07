Explosive! Raqesh Bapat gives a befitting reply to the trolls over his break-up speculations with Shamita Shetty

Qubool Hai fame Raqesh Bapat has been surfacing headlines for his rumoured relationship with Bigg Boss fame and Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 10:38
Explosive! Raqesh Bapat gives a befitting reply to the trolls over his break-up speculations with Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty broke several hearts with their break-up news. The estranged couple who met through Bigg Boss OTT kept their breakup a secret. And recently, after being continuously trolled by the netizens the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant lost his cool and asked people to stop commenting brutally on someone's love life.

Also Read: Finally! Shamita Shetty shares a cryptic post amid break-up rumours with Raqesh Bapat

"Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom? Who is wearing what? Whose family is better or worse? Who is taking a stand for whom?" Vs "What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in? What is my long-term vision for myself and my family and for the people I can help? What are my long-term goals? What are my short-term goals? What is my personal cash flow and how do I save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self-talk? Is that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it," Raqesh wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: Finally! Shamita Shetty shares a cryptic post amid break-up rumours with Raqesh Bapat

A few weeks ago, Shamita had shared a quirky post on her Instagram page and spoke about the 'breaking up'. “Even the best of relationships end (sic)!" she had written. Within no time, her post went viral on social media. Neither of them have officially admitted the fact that they have parted ways.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Raqesh Bapat Shamita Shetty Bigg Boss OTT Tum Bin Qubool Hai Vrundavan Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai Jaadu Sa Chal Gaya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 10:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Blunder! Saransh believes Armaan, lashes out at Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Disheartening! 79-year-old popular actor who played the role of a gangster from HBO series ‘The Sopranos’ passes away
MUMBAI: Actor Tony Sirico, who played the lovable but murderous gangster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series "The Sopranos...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Imlie and Aryan plan a disguise to get Gudiya; Arpita exposes Neela's dirty plan in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Explosive! Raqesh Bapat gives a befitting reply to the trolls over his break-up speculations with Shamita Shetty
MUMBAI: Lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty broke several hearts with their break-up news. The estranged couple...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Anubhav to be drugged as part of the conspiracy against him
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Power Move! Abhimanyu and Akshara try to convince Manjiri to only do what makes her happy
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE
Latest Video