Explosive! Raqesh Bapat gives a befitting reply to the trolls over his break-up speculations with Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty broke several hearts with their break-up news. The estranged couple who met through Bigg Boss OTT kept their breakup a secret. And recently, after being continuously trolled by the netizens the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant lost his cool and asked people to stop commenting brutally on someone's love life.

"Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom? Who is wearing what? Whose family is better or worse? Who is taking a stand for whom?" Vs "What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in? What is my long-term vision for myself and my family and for the people I can help? What are my long-term goals? What are my short-term goals? What is my personal cash flow and how do I save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself? Can we change our self-talk? Is that difficult? Try it if you love me and you will love it," Raqesh wrote on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, Shamita had shared a quirky post on her Instagram page and spoke about the 'breaking up'. “Even the best of relationships end (sic)!" she had written. Within no time, her post went viral on social media. Neither of them have officially admitted the fact that they have parted ways.

Credit: BollywoodLife