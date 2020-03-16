Explosive! Salman Khan opens up on whether he will host Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan has hosted a majority of the seasons of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Even though he is loved as the host of the show, there are many times that his comments have come under the scanner, making some remark that he is 'biased' and 'unfair' as a host.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 22:07
Explosive! Salman Khan opens up on whether he will host Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has hosted a majority of the seasons of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Even though he is loved as the host of the show, there are many times that his comments have come under the scanner, making some remark that he is 'biased' and 'unfair' as a host. But lately there has been a lot of discussion around whether or not he will return as the host of the next season. In a recent conversation, the actor mentioned that he will be back, and looks like fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

For the unversed, Khan has lately been working on a variety of projects, some of which are scheduled to release next year. The actor is working on Tiger 3 where his close friend Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to play a key role. Apart from that, his next venture Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is also in the making and is already creating massive hype amongst the audience.

In a recent turn of events, Salman Khan spoke to a young lady at an awards show. Salman Khan was asked about how much he enjoys hosting award shows and reality shows like Bigg Boss and as a response, he said, “It’s the first time I am hosting IIFA so I don’t know, how that one’s gonna go down but Bigg Boss, I have been doing it for the last 15 years I think. No, about 11-12 years.”

Also read Must read! This is how much the star cast of Shamshera charged for the film

To confirm his point, the lady stresses whether he will be back to host Bigg Boss again this year or not, to which Salman Khan replied positively and said, "yes, very safe" (to say that he will be hosting Bigg Boss).

Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game show franchise based on the Dutch reality show Big Brother. It is produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom18 and Disney Star. Subsequently, the various versions of the show are made internationally available through OTT platforms Voot and Disney + Hotstar.

Also read  Must read! This is how much the star cast of Shamshera charged for the film

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Reality show TV news Entertainment Actors BB Bollywood tiger SRK TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 22:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Salman Khan opens up on whether he will host Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Salman Khan has hosted a majority of the seasons of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Even though he is...
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi: The crew members and stuntmen try every stunt before the contestant dives into it; the most challenging part is getting the right contestants: Sheetal, Head, Non-Fiction Shows, Colors
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Budharup wasn't born in India; actress gets candid about her childhood, schooling and more
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION
MUMBAI: Actress Neha Mehta is once again in the headlines these days.  Neha who played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta...
Exclusive! I want to play women-oriented roles, as I want to change the mindset of people: Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produce Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of...
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been rumoured to be dating, continue to drop hints about their...
Recent Stories
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
Latest Video