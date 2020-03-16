Explosive! Salman Khan opens up on whether he will host Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has hosted a majority of the seasons of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Even though he is loved as the host of the show, there are many times that his comments have come under the scanner, making some remark that he is 'biased' and 'unfair' as a host. But lately there has been a lot of discussion around whether or not he will return as the host of the next season. In a recent conversation, the actor mentioned that he will be back, and looks like fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

For the unversed, Khan has lately been working on a variety of projects, some of which are scheduled to release next year. The actor is working on Tiger 3 where his close friend Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to play a key role. Apart from that, his next venture Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is also in the making and is already creating massive hype amongst the audience.

In a recent turn of events, Salman Khan spoke to a young lady at an awards show. Salman Khan was asked about how much he enjoys hosting award shows and reality shows like Bigg Boss and as a response, he said, “It’s the first time I am hosting IIFA so I don’t know, how that one’s gonna go down but Bigg Boss, I have been doing it for the last 15 years I think. No, about 11-12 years.”

To confirm his point, the lady stresses whether he will be back to host Bigg Boss again this year or not, to which Salman Khan replied positively and said, "yes, very safe" (to say that he will be hosting Bigg Boss).

Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game show franchise based on the Dutch reality show Big Brother. It is produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom18 and Disney Star. Subsequently, the various versions of the show are made internationally available through OTT platforms Voot and Disney + Hotstar.

