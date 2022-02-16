Explosive! Times when Munmun Dutta was rumoured to make controversial remarks on Buddhism

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta has been surfacing headlines with her controversial remarks on Buddhism.

For years, the screenshot of a tweet allegedly by Munmun Dutta has been going viral on social media. The post ‘dated 26 April 2018’ showcases that the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame had once written, “I thought BDSM stood for Buddhism”

Obviously, the controversial tweet allegedly by Munmun Dutta would have received a plethora of responses. As per the screenshot, the post received 3907 retweets and 13.3K likes.

But it remains unlikely that such a viral tweet missed out the radar of media portals. Adding to it was the subject, that remains really controversial. This tweet by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress mostly remains shared by meme pages on the internet, which makes it more than possible that it’s a creation of such pages.

To verify facts, Munmun’s Twitter account was scrolled all the way back to April 2018. There was no such tweet as the one the viral screenshot suggests.

Also, to be added is the fact that many other tweets with the same text are all over Twitter. Hence, it is unlikely that it was Munmun Dutta who tweeted and later deleted her post!

Credit: koimoi