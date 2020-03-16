EXPLOSIVE! Uorfi Javed claims she lost a role in Star Plus' Anupamaa because of ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, he clarifies and says, "She is an actor, and I am no one to stop her from entering the show"

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Paras Kalnawat is in the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama show Anupamaa by Rajan Shahi.

The actor had become a household name for his character Samar Shah in the show and fans simply loved him.

Paras' exit was a huge surprise for the viewers and they are ardently missing him in the show.

Paras made some shocking revelations about a lot of things that he experienced during his journey in the show which was quite a shocker.

In his recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Paras was asked about the one rumour that he heard about himself that made him angry and cracked him up to which he said, "There was a rumour which was spread by Uorfi Javed in the media that I was the reason why she lost a role in Anupamaa. She is an actor, and I am no one to stop her from entering the show."

He added, "I felt bad about this but I never clarified with her. I even spoke to her post that but we didn't discuss this. This was a rumour but I reacted very casually. I was not even angry and I just laughed it out as what she said was not true."

Well, we wonder what Uorfi Javed will have to say on this!

