Explosive Update! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair reacts to rumours about dating Faisal Shaikh, Deets Inside

TV actress Jannat Zubair has the flair to be a skilled performer and has entertained the audience for a long time now. She is currently a contestant on the 12th season of the famous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is one of the strongest contestants on the show and is giving a grueling competition to the other celebs.

She is enjoying all the deserving name and fame and a magnus fan-following on social media. The teenagers and young adults often idolize her fashion sense. However, there are whispers that she is dating her co-participant on the show Faisal Shaikh.

Faisal is another big social media star and reportedly, sparks are flying between the two contestants. When talking about Faisal in an interview with another portal, she said that they started out as friends as they were co-actors but now have managed to become family friends. “He has become close to my entire family. So I am glad that he is part of the show.”

They have also been part of another music video and their chemistry has amazed their fans. Jannat also said that she would’ve made her Bollywood debut but it got stalled due to the pandemic. She will start working in Punjabi films soon.

Credits: Bollywood Life