EXPLOSIVE! When these TV actors left the show on a BITTER NOTE

MUMBAI: The television industry keeps on coming up with interesting shows to entertain audience. Gradually, the shows make a place in the heart of the audience. Thus, a sudden exit by the audience's favourite actor from the show leaves everyone shattered and puzzled. Recently, Paras Arora put down his papers from the show, Kaatelal & Sons' as he wasn't happy with the way his character was shaping up. Earlier too, many actors left the show on a sour note due to creative dissatisfaction. Take a look.

Paras Arora: The actor played the role of Dr Pramod and was paired opposite Jiya Shankar, has quit the show. The actor reasoned that his career graph was not satisfactory and he was mentally stressed too.

Anushka Sen: The actress was replaced with Megha Ray by the producers of the show, Apna Time Bhi Aayega. They cited Anushka's ‘unprofessionalism’ for being the reason behind their action. In an interview, the producers shared, "We could have tolerated her tantrums, as long as it wasn’t hampering the show. However, not turning up for the shoot amounted to unprofessionalism and we decided to bring in a new actress for the part finally.”

Saumya Tandon: The actress, who became popular as Gori Mem of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai', has left the comedy show. Her last day on the sets was August 21, 2020. Citing her reasons, she had shared, “Well, you can say that it’s an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But, I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough anymore. I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste. Having said that, it does not mean that 'Bhabi Ji...' did not contribute to my growth, I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now, and I don’t see myself doing it for another five years.”

Tannaz Irani: Her exit from Apna Time Bhi Aayega also left tongues wagging. The actress said that she wasn't sent the call-time for her next day when the team shifted to another location out of Mumbai. "The production house texted everyone, enquiring whether we would be available to shoot, but without mentioning other details like accommodation and duration of the stay. I told them that I was not sure about travelling, but was open to a discussion. However, there was no discussion."

Sonarika Bhadoria: The actress was replaced overnight by the makers of the show, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev because they couldn't handle her tantrums and her unprofessional attitude on the set. Thus, she was replaced by Mouni Roy.

