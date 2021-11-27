Exposed! Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian makes a shocking revelation about Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian was evicted from the show this week on Thursday. Vishal Kotian revealed that Shamita Shetty fought with him over Tejasswi Prakash, but the latter was his priority on the show.

Quite early on the show, Vishal had developed a bond with Shamita Shetty and she used to call him ‘Anna’. Many felt Vishal was taking advantage of Shamita. After Rajiv Adatia, Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother entered the show, the dynamics changed between Shamita and Vishal.

Talking about his equation with Shamita, especially with respect to Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal told Zoom TV, “Tejasswi and I shared a good friendship. Uss dosti ko mai badnaam nahi karna chahunga (Would not like to defame our friendship). Tejasswi stood for me till the end and even I have always said that Tejasswi will be my first choice. I even told Shamita that Tejasswi is my first priority. I cannot lie about relationships. Shamita even fought with me over it and asked ‘why is Tejasswi your choice and not me’. I told her I had promised Tejasswi and wanted to keep my promise.”

He added, “Shamita was angry after that but then I thought I am not Shamita’s first choice then why should she be my first choice.?” Vishal also said that he was surprised to know that Karan Kundrra is “jealous” of him because of his equation with Tejasswi.

Vishal Kotian was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on Thursday's episode. Wild card entry and former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali were also evicted on the same day.

Three former contestants from previous seasons of Bigg Boss - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant made their entries on the show on the same day as VIPs. Rakhi Sawant also brought along her husband, Ritesh.

