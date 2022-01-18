Exposed! Guru Randhawa did not respond to Nora Fatehi because she called him ‘Paaji’

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and Bollywood dancer-actress Nora Fatehi had graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show a few weeks ago. However, the host, Kapil Sharma has now shared some behind the scenes with the duo. The video has Guru Randhawa spill some interesting beans about his earlier meetings with Nora Fatehi.

Guru Randhawa recalled that once Nora Fatehi addressed him as "paaji" just because the paparazzi called him by that name. Guru shares he was taken aback and immediately informed Nora about its meaning (elder brother). She immediately said, "okay okay, babu."

Nora then revealed that Guru did not respond to her 'hi' because she called him 'paaji.' Nora also said that she was upset with Kapil for not watching her vlogs and called him 'paaji' too. The host had a hilarious comeback to this as he said that his one ear isn't functional and she could say whatever she wants to but he won't be able to hear it. "Maine na yeh wale kaan ka operation karaya hai, idhar aap mereko kuch bhi bol do, mereko kuch nahi sunayi deta," said Kapil Sharma.

Earlier, when the duo had come to the show to promote their song, 'Dance Meri Raani,' one of Nora's antics had hurt Guru. She mimicked him by doing his trademark dance step, which is rubbing both hands and grooving. Guru Randhawa called her "mean" and to make it up, she kissed him on his cheek. This made the ambience lighter and they continued with the show.

Credit: ETimes



