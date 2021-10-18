Exposed! Kapil Sharma revealed the truth that he was unable to continue with the Kapil Sharma Show for THIS reason, Details inside

MUMBAI: Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma spoke out about his spine injury on the occasion of World Spine Day. Kapil Sharma who is back with the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and is enjoying decent viewership from the audience, had to discontinue his show a few months ago due to his spine injury.

In the new video going viral now, Kapil Sharma shared how he was forced to pull down his show because of his spine injury. He said, "It first happened in 2015. I did not know much back then, I was in the US at the time. I met a doctor and I was in a lot of pain, so the doctor gave me an epidural. I had relief from the pain but the root cause of the problem remained as it was. I then faced it again this January."

Sharing details about his spine injury, Kapil revealed, "The thing with the spine is that it is the core of everything. Any problem in the spine means everything comes to a standstill. I had many plans, I had to stall and pull down my show off air because of my injury.”

“Your behaviour changes in such a scenario, you get irritated because you feel helpless. You can’t even get up from the bed. Then you are also told that you may gain weight because you are just lying on the bed. You are asked to go on a liquid...You are already in pain and then you are supposed to eat only salads, the pain doubles up. I faced all these, a lot of things," he added.

When the show had gone off air, Kapil termed it to be a paternity break as his wife was due with his second child, Trishaan Sharma.

