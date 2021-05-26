EXPOSED! New couple in Telly world; as Gautam Gulati confirms Shehnaaz and Siddarth Shukla are in a relationship, say didn’t want to come in between them

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of all time and the audiences haven’t yet forgotten the contestants on the show and they continue to bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Siddarth and Shehnaaz who were contestants on the show became overnight stars and the audiences loved them on the show.

As we all know that the two had one of the cutest friendships inside and the fans went crazy on their chemistry with each other.

During the show, the two kept trending and still continue too and their fans have created a milestone for them through social media.

Today they are the most loved couple on screen and the fans fondly call them SidNaaz.

Any news coming that comes out on them, trends like crazy online.

If one remembers during Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz had expressed her liking for Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati.

Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal Gautam confirmed that Shehnaaz and Siddarth were in a relationship and that he didn’t want to come in between them.

When he was asked about what equation he shares with Shehnaaz, the actor said that she is like a sister to him and he never saw the love angle coming in between them, and when the fans used to speak about it he uses to feel funny and weird.

He further said that Shehnaaz and Siddarth are a couple and god bless them, and he didn’t want any problem to come between them, and thus, he stepped back and unfollowed her on social media.

At the end he said that they are couple and people should be joining in their names and not drag me to it, as they make a wonderful and cute couple.

Well, we are sure that this news as made SidNaaz fans super excited as somewhere everyone had a doubt on Siddarth and Shehnaaz dating but finally Gautam has confirmed the news.

How excited are you for this new couple in the Tellyworld do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.