EXPOSED! New couple in telly world; Gautam Gulati confirms Shehnaaz Gill and Siddarth Shukla are in a relationship, says he didn’t want to come in between them

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of all time, and the audiences haven’t yet forgotten the contestants. They continue to bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Siddarth and Shehnaaz who were contestants on the show became overnight stars, and the audiences loved them.

They shared one of the cutest friendships inside, and fans went crazy about their chemistry with each other.

During the show, the two kept trending, and this continues even now.

Today, they are the most loved couple on screen, and fans fondly call them SidNaaz.

During Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz had expressed her liking for Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Gautam confirmed that Shehnaaz and Siddarth were in a relationship and that he didn’t want to come in between them.

When he was asked about his equation with Shehnaaz, the actor said that she is like a sister to him and he never saw the love angle between them. When fans used to speak about it, he used to feel funny and weird.

He further said that Shehnaaz and Siddarth are a couple and god bless them. He didn’t want any problem to come between them, and thus, he stepped back and unfollowed her on social media.

He added that they are a couple and people should be joining their names and not drag him into it, as they make a wonderful and cute pair.

Well, we are sure that this news has made SidNaaz fans super excited. Everyone thought Siddarth and Shehnaaz were dating, but finally, Gautam has confirmed the news.

How excited are you about this?

