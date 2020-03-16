EXPOSED! Samar aka Paras Kalnawat exposes this Nibba-Nibbi conversation on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: VIEWERS SPEAK: Netizens highlight the inconsistent writing and lack of logic in the current track of Anupamaa

Samar aka Paras Kalnawat reveals the Nibbi from the sets of Anupamaa and even exposes her conversation with her yet-to-be-known Nibba, who do you think Sara's nibba:

In the upcoming episode, Anupama is worried as tomorrow in the function Barkha, Rakhi and Baa would be under one roof and she fears that if something goes wrong, then all three would explode and a huge fight could take place. Baa is sure that if the Kapadias cross the line this time, she won’t keep quiet. Barkha says that if anyone tells her anything, she would give it back this time!

Barkha and Anupamaa will end up in a major confrontation, and despite Anuj trying to bring a solution he will fail. In Barkha's pressure and their own plan, Adhik will agree to marry Pakhi, looking at this Vanraj will get reminded of his past mistakes and would call it Karma biting back at him that he is seeing his own daughter get married to a casanova like Adhik. He knows that Adhik is using his daughter but Pakhi refuses to understand.

Anupamaa will try and speak to Pakhi but her brutal words will pierce through Anupamaa's heart like swords. Amid all this Anupamaa will find comfort in Choti Anu and she decides to let Pakhi fall on her feet.

Also read: Anupamaa: Trouble Time! Barkha looks for chances to create trouble for Anupama, doesn’t like her being with Anuj

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com