EXPOSED! Shiny Doshi aka Dhara reveals who has been her lazy co-star on the sets of Pandya Store

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 12:53
EXPOSED! Shiny Doshi aka Dhara reveals who has been her lazy co-star on the sets of Pandya Store

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts as their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Suman yells at Raavi for a glass of water

Currently, the show is all set to celebrate Janmashtami with the Pandya Parivaar and amid shooting the scenes, Shiny Doshi aka Dhara takes to her Instagram to reveal who has been the most lazy person on the sets, well, that is our adored Dev aka Akshay Kharodia, we see in the video how he is sipping his tea and taking naps while all of them are rehearsing their lines: 

In the upcoming episode, Dhara and Rishita will argue about who should receive everything first and not share it with Chiku now that Chiku has returned since she wants her daughter to be in the family's blood. She now feels uneasy with Chiku as well. Rishita has developed into a controlling mother as well. This will become a precise pass for Janardhan and Fui to come and influence Rishita again, will this create bigger differences between the family members?

With the popularity and money from Social Media, Raavi fulfils the Pandyas' wish by purchasing a car. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the younger bahus. Rishita and Dev decide to book an office/ godown (out of insecurity) for establishing their online makeup business.

Also read: Pandya Store: Whoa! Shweta arrives in the Pandya House as Dhara ran away with her child

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 12:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Flora Saini sets the internet on fire as she poses in a sexy towel
MUMBAI: Flora has always been in the news for her sexy looks and stellar performances. In a black and white image,...
Must Read! Amid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani break-up, this is what Krishna Shroff has to say about her bond with the Baaghi 2 actress
MUMBAI: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made one of the hottest couples in B-town. They gave major relationship goals.  ...
OMG! Unknown person reaches inside ICU to take selfies with Raju Srivastava
MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava is one of the most popular and loved comedians. He rose to limelight after his stint in ‘The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disheartening! Akshara accuses Abhimanyu for Kairav’s deteriorating condition
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Disheartening! Sai promises to never reveal Virat’s identity to Savi
MUMBAI:  The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Rajjo: Love Blossoms! Love begins to kindle between Arjun and Rajjo after the former bring her home
MUMBAI:  Many new shows are being launched and Star Plus too came up with this new show. Bits and Bots media is coming...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Amid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani break-up, this is what Krishna Shroff has to say about her bond with the Baaghi 2
Must Read! Amid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani break-up, this is what Krishna Shroff has to say about her bond with the Baaghi 2 actress
Latest Video