EXPOSED! Sonu Nigam reveals some shocking truths of the reality shows 

MUMBAI: The Bollywood music industry has seen some of the greatest legends who have contributed a lot to the music field.

Sonu Nigam is one such singer who has been a part of the Indian music industry for several years now. The handsome hunk has managed to spread his charm not only with his singing but also with his dashing looks.

Sonu Nigam has several hit songs to his credit which proved to be a chartbuster then and now as well.

His songs have always been at the top of everyone's music list. The soulful and soothing voice of Sonu Nigam is a stressbuster for diehard music lovers and even those who are not fond of listening to songs often.

The singer enjoys a massive fan following and has been part of many singing reality shows including Indian Idol.

Sonu Nigam has been extremely upfront when it comes to voicing his opinion.

In a viral video, he had exposed the truth of the singing reality shows.

Last year in a viral video, Sonu Nigam was seen interacting with popular filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and exposing the truth behind the singing reality shows like Indian Idol.

In the video, Sonu was seen talking to the filmmaker and said, “There are lots of shows, where the songs played are dub. They don’t want to show the faltered scene, they show it by correcting it,” referring to a part where judges pointing out contestants’ faltering while performing their rendition.

The popular singer has also accused music companies of favouring their singers by playing only their songs.

During the interaction with Vivek Agnihotri, Sonu said, “Music companies ask the producers to play this song and not that song citing it as against their company policy.” He went on to say that music companies promote their artist even though other artists were equally talented. He also said that such malpractices strip away the freedom of the artist.

