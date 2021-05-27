Exposed! The makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya are launching a reboot and not a prequel

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The show was loved by the audiences, and the twists and turns kept fans hooked to it for seven long years.

The show began in the year 2010 and ended in the year 2017. The lead pair Gopi and Ahem had become household names, and fans loved their chemistry and love–hate relationship.

Initially, Giaa Manek has essayed the role of Gopi, but she was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, whereas Mohammad Nazim essayed the role of Ahem.

Just a day before, we broke out the news of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya coming up with a prequel series.

But now TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the show won't be a prequel but a reboot series.

The story will revolve around a Gujarati family and will have artists talking in Gujarati and Hindi language but the story will be completely new.

As we reported earlier, Giaa Manek has reprised her role as Gopi. Who will play Ahem is unknown.

The show also has a season 2, which is currently running on television and is doing exceptionally well.

The reboot series will be telecast on Star Bharat, and soon, we will know about the entire cast.

Well, seems like the makers of the show are leaving no stone in making the reboot series a success.

