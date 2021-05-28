EXPOSED! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Vivek Dahiya reveals the 'reality' of TV actors trying to make it in Bollywood

MUMBAI: The transition from small screen to the big screen has not been an easy one for the actors, the TV celebs who enjoy a huge fan following for their work often find it difficult to pave their way on the silver screen. Actor Vivek Dahiya who has been away from the small screen for the past two years revealed the challenges he is facing. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor mentioned how he has been rejected despite giving his best during auditions.

The actor states even though people who are auditioning like his performance, his name is removed from the list because he is a TV actor. The actor has been working on his body language, speech, diction. He said, “I am trying to perfect diction, speech and body language etc. If you talk about emotion, then it comes with experience. I have seen many ups and downs in my life. Happiness, love, anger, heartbreak, rejections have gone through all kinds of emotions. The effort is that I can take them down in my acting.”

Also read: Mohammad Nazim and Hemmanshi Ruparel locked for the rebooted version of Saath Nibhana Saathiya but there is a TWIST; won’t play Ahem and Rashi!



Talking about TV, he said, “more attention is given to loud acting here because subtle acting does not work here. Although this is the demand of the public, the actor does not have control over it. We actors do not go thinking that today I will give light expression. In such a situation, the actor is also affected by continued work. The actor does not get creative liberty. For these reasons, I have decided to take a break and work on myself.”

While the actor to eliminate the TV actor tag from his name has been sitting back at home, he wants producers to understand, TV actor’s fan base can get more footfalls to the theatres.

Also read: Breaking! Kapil Nirmal and Chhavi Pandey roped in for &tv’s Shiv Puran?



He said, “I left all the projects to eliminate the tag of the TV actor. I have been sitting vacant at home for the last two years. I would say that production and marketing people should think that a TV actor can pull his fans to the theatre as an audience. His fan following is so much that even his films can benefit. Well, I too am not going to give up and will definitely fulfill my dreams one day with my hard work.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: Pinkvilla