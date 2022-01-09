Eye Catchy! Television show that used super romantic and steamy love-making scenes to increase TRPs



MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan fans were thrilled to see the consummation scene of Aryan and Imlie on the show. They had been waiting patiently for it. It was done in a dreamy and subtle manner.



Ditching the usual trope of a blanket, the makers of Ishqbaaaz decided to get Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna soaked in colour. The sequence looked inspired from the movie Rang Rasiya. It came out beautifully and is one of the most iconic one’s ever.

Yeh Hai Chahatein fans went made when they saw the intense consummation sequence of RuSha. The makers made it steamy and sensuous in equal measure. Abrar Qazi and Sargun nailed it.



Fans of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira cannot complain about lack of romance. KaiRa got plenty of romance and consummation scenes. In fact, heavy romance after a period of strife had become a patent on the show.

Kushal Tandon aka Arjun and Jennifer Winget aka Maya Mehrotra's romance is one for history books. In a story of obsession, passion, betrayal and toxicity, #ArYa's love scenes came as a breather. The two scorched the scenes when they had to get intimate. After a shower, Arjun makes out with Maya to calm her down.



Hotties Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal also shot for a romantic consummation sequence in Naagin 6.

Credit: BollywoodLife



