Eye-Opener! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Fenil Umrigar on a social media trend she doesn’t approve of, “I don’t feel it’s right to peep into another actor’s life to know what’s going on there.”

One of the most loved characters in the show is Sonam, played by Fenil Umrigar. As the fans are always following the cast on the social media platforms, in the case of Fenil, it seems like the fans are in love with all of her updates.
Saavi Ki Savaari

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari has gained immense popularity ever since it was launched on Colors TV. It has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.

Fenil Umrigar is known for previous works Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Best Friends Forever?, Kaala Teeka and much more.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed interesting insights.

What is your most useless talent?

Don’t call it useless. I mean I like singing and that’s not useless. Also, there’s another useless talent I have. You know those bubbles you get for packing? So I can break it all at once.

Which body part of yours do you think you can survive without?

I can be bald and live for the rest of my life.

Which is the weirdest nickname you have got?

There’s an old friend of mine, Parth Samthaan. He used to call me ‘Chirkut’.

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

No.

How much cash do you have in your purse now?

Maximum Rs. 500. Nowadays people don’t carry a lot of cash actually.

What’s a trend you follow but never approved of?

To be so active on social media, related to each and everything that you do, I mean as an actor I will be active on social media where I post things related to brands I work with but people don’t know what’s happening in my personal life. I don’t feel it’s right to peep into another actor’s life to know what’s going on there.

This was our conversation with Fenil Umrigar.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

