Fabulous! This actor from Swaragini says Tejasswi Prakash isn’t FAKING her relation with Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash surprised her fans by participating in Colors tv most controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Till now, the actress has been doing well in the show. Her game is loved by fans, especially her bond with her co-contestant Karan Kundrra. Fans have even nicknamed the couple as TejRan. However, a few of them feel it is fake and they are faking their relationship for the show. Namish Taneja, her Swaragini co-star, has come out in support of the actress.

The Swaragini actor was all praise for Tejasswi and said that she is already popular as she has been working in the industry for a long time. He added that to say Tejasswi is faking her relationship with Karan to get ratings is wrong.

Namish was quoted by TOI as saying, "Tejasswi and Karan just like each other. They haven't spoken about deep love or a relationship. If she likes him further, she will form a deep bond with him. But to say that she is faking this to get ratings is wrong because she doesn't need to. She is already popular; she has been working on the small screen for almost a decade and her shows have also been popular."

"She does not need to romance someone to get people to notice her. She is a genuine girl and belongs to a good family. I don't feel that their bond is fake." He added, "Even before this love angle, Tejasswi was doing well in the show. She was good friends with Vishal Kotian. She is not playing games. She argued with Shamita Shetty because the latter was slightly insecure, but that was it. She does not fight for just any reason."

The actor was all praise for Tejasswi and said that she has brought in the cuteness and entertaining factors in Bigg Boss. He also feels that she is performing her tasks well. Since he worked with her, he knows that she does not believe in doing anything to please anyone or take back a step if she feels something is wrong.

Credit: FiLMi BEAT/TOI