Fabulous! Badshah turns dumb after watching the aerial act of a contestant in India’s Got Talent

MUMBAI: India’s Got Talent Season 9‘s contestants have successfully managed to woo viewers as well as the show’s judges with their jaw-dropping acts. One participant who continues to impress everyone with her stellar aerial acts is the talented Sathi Dey from Jamshedpur.

The social media handle of Sony TV recently shared a video of Sathi’s latest performance which, as usual, left the judges in awe. Rapper Badshah looked particularly taken in by the act as he stared at the stunning visual of Sathi literally flying in the air as she ‘danced’ to the romantic number “Pareshaan” from the film Ishaqzaade.

Kirron Kher kept shouting “wow,” even as Shilpa Shetty seemed torn between lauding Sathi Dey’s efforts and fearing for her life as she performed some spectacular stunts.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “#SathiDey ne apne hair aerial act se fir ek baar sabko apna deewana bana diya! Dekhiye aise hi kayi saare unique performances #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, every Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

