FABULOUS! Check out the luxurious home of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's contestant Shweta Tiwari with a view to die for!

The contestant of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta Tiwari, is a very popular name in the television industry. She made a mark with her acting skills by doing a wide variety of roles over the years. From the simple and innocent Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to the confident role in Begusarai, people have given her immense love over the years. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss, which was because of the support of her wide fan following. Apart from her work, she is a very strong and confident lady, who is a proud mother of two kids. Shweta Tiwari lives with her kids in her lavish and spacious apartment in Mumbai. She often shares glimpses of her home on her social media. Here we are offering a view into her beautiful and full-of-life home.

The pictures revealed that Shweta has a spacious home. The walls of the living room are white in color, presenting a perfect contrast to the bright decor elements in the room.

Living room- There is a huge living room with cream-colored couches and maroon cushions. There is a wooden center table with a glass top and marble. The walls are white in color and there are partitions in the royal gold shade. She has covered the area with numerous indoor plants and some décor.

Dining area- The dining area is adjacent to the living area. There are a dark brown shade of chairs and the tabletop is made of white marble. The adjacent wall is covered with beautiful wallpaper.

Balcony- There is a simple balcony area with cane chairs. One can enjoy a beautiful view of the city from there. Shweta has also kept some plants on the balcony.

Well, the actress' house shouts 'LUXURY' and these pictures are proof!

Credits: Pinkvilla