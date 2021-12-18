Fabulous! Fans react to Rashmi Desai’s bond with Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss 15, deets inside

MUMBAI: Until now the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ have never left any stone unturned to entertain its audiences with all sorts of dramas and chaos happening in the house. We have seen contestants fighting for the ‘Ticket to Finale’ round in their own possible ways.

We have witnessed that many groups have been formed in the Bigg Boss house. We can also see many contestants fighting. Amid the fights, there are contestants supporting their favorite contestants as well. Now, in today’s episode, Ritesh and Umar Riaz got into a huge fight. We saw Rashmi Desai standing by Umar.

Rashmi Desai has gained fans’ appreciation for supporting Umar. A fan wrote, “How Rashmi comes in support for #UmarRiaz till now no one did that for him, that's what real friends do. What Kk did all along is just stand by and watch him ridiculed and never took a clear stand but then manofies him in a corner. #UmRash >>> #UmarArmy #BBKingUmar #UmarIsTheBoss.”

Another fan wrote, “Although I was never a huge fan of Rashmi. I never disliked her either she is harmless and I don't know why some people have a problem with Umar being friends with Rash, She has her own matters and Umar has his own, can't we accept that.” Another tweet read, “The way Rashmi took stand for Umar is commendable. I'm really liking their bond now.”

Another fan wrote, "Umar is on fire…Thanks, Rajiv Rashmi to support Umar…Real friends…Rest all are watching like spectator…"

