FABULOUS! Gauahar Khan's SAVAGE response to the troll who commented on 'True Islam' on her recent Instagram post

MUMBAI: The power of social media has managed to some people overnight stars.

There are several celebrities who are social media sensation and enjoy a massive fan following.

However, stardom is not everyone's cup of tea to handle. Celebrities often face backlash from the fans for various reasons.

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revisit the place where they first met; details inside

The same happened with popular film and TV actress Gauahar Khan.

Gauahar Khan had recently posted a video on Instagram with her husband Zaid Darbar and it created a stir.

The Bigg Boss 7 winner posted a trending reel on her Instagram where we can see Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar lying on a bed, wherein Zaid's feet are on hers.

She captioned the reel saying, "A Love Like This … hehehehe #Goofies #crazies #Gaza @zaid_darbar #reels #trending.”

Take a look:

As soon as she posted, while her fans and friends started showering love for the couple, one user made a distasteful remark and wrote "True Islam the women is a domination of man and always at his feet.”

Obviously, since a comment like this would make anyone livid, Gauahar replied in a savage manner saying, "No loser, it is called comfort, friendship, love and companionship. In Islam the woman is described neither above nor below the man, it is next to him, so it is in his heart. May be close to. Learn and explore before talking some bullsh*t.“

She also blocked the user and wrote in the next comment “Marcautomation, this loser didn’t deserve niceness n a respectful answer. #Block!”

Gauhar has time and again voiced her opinion and shut down trolls that have come her way.

What do you think of this? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Shocking! FWICE decides to ban Gauahar Khan for 2 months for flouting COVID-19 rules; the actress had this to say