Fabulous! Karan Johar to join Mithun Chakraborty on the judging panel of Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan; Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nora Fatehi also in talks

Mumbai : Mithun Chakraborty is a judge on Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan. The reality show gives direct competition to India's Got Talent, which recently moved to Sony TV. A report suggests that Karan Johar, who hosted the first edition of Bigg Boss OTT, has been roped in for the judging panel.

The makers are now in the process of finalising the third judge, and the report adds that they are in talks with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi, and others. The makers "are leaving no stone unturned to rope in the top names on the judging panel. The show be launched in December.

"What’s interesting is that the audience will get a chance to pick their favourite contestant right from the beginning. There will be contestants showcasing their singing, dancing and other talents," the report says.

Karan had earlier judged IGT when it was a Colors TV property. The show has now moved to Sony TV, and Shilpa Shetty and Badshah are the judges.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance - Battle of the Champions. Nora has also been seen on reality shows like Dance Plus 4 and India’s Best Dancer.

