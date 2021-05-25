Fabulous! Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous desi looks will stun you

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is very active on her social media account. She shares her gorgeous looks on her Instagram account. After shedding extra kilos, we have seen a shift in her fashion choices as well. Speaking of fashion, just recently she dropped a monochrome Instagram reel video where she is seen wearing a pretty traditional outfit, pairing it with jhumkas. While flaunting her desi look, we see her swaying to a Punjabi song, Jutti Kausri.

Fans are spellbound to see her in Indian attire. Few called her ‘gorgeous’, ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful’. However, among many, a fan called her, ‘proper patola’ and we totally agree with him. We saw a fan commenting, “After long time I see u in suit love this look” while one more thought that this is “Just what we needed to get through a workday.” There was another one who complimented her for her desi look, “I always love you in traditional dress. Because you are sooo desi. You looks more beautiful in traditional dress. God bless you, my child.”

Have a look.

A few days ago, Shehnaaz was trending on social media after an online streaming giant accidentally liked a derogatory tweet about Gill. Shehnaaz’s fans, known as Shehnaazians were furious and soon, they started trending #ShameOnAltBalaji' on Twitter. The OTT platform then released a statement, apologising to the actor as well as her fans, and stated it to be a ‘human error’.

Credits: SpotboyE