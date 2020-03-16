Fabulous! Taarak Mehta’s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi’s super expensive assets will leave your jaw dropped

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the viewers for a long time. Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the sitcom, has earned a significant fan following across different age groups.

After starting his career with Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya, the talented artist went on to feature in several films and TV shows. However, it was his role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in TMKOC, which made him a household name. Now he is one of the highest paid TV actors along with the likes of Sakshi Tanwar, Ram Kapoor and Rupali Ganguly.

Jethalal charges Rs 1.5 lakh per day from the production house of Taarak Mehta. He earns in crores every year. The Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati actor is the proud owner of several swanky cars including Audi Q-7, Toyota Innova. The cost of his SUV will leave you jaw-dropped. Audi Q-, which boasts of several amazing features, is priced at Rs 80 lakh. The actor bought his Toyota Innova for Rs 14 lakh. Last year, Dilip Joshi purchased a Kia Sonet compact SUV. he opted for a top-end variant, which will cost anyone a bomb.

Dilip Joshi and his family members live in a grand apartment in Mumbai. Their house in the Maximum City is said to be worth Rs 5 crores. The actor bought his sweet abode after years of hardwork. While we have seen Jethalal reside in Gokuldham society, Mr. Joshi lives in Andheri East. His living room has been beautifully decorated with a swing and indoor plants.

Credit: Zoom Entertainment

