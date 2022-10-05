Fabulous! Take a look at the whopping fees of Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants that will leave your jaw dropped

MUMBAI: The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to start in the last week of May and the show is likely to hit your television screen in mid-July. Some of the confirmed contestants are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, and Erica Fernandez.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, like the previous season, contestants who will win the season, can avail the winning prize and all other participants also get weekly cash payments. Last season, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya charged the highest amount of Rs 10 lakh per week.

As per reports, Rubina Dilaik or Shivangi Joshi can take a whopping amount from their stint in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rubina was paid Rs 5 lakh every week for her participation in Bigg Boss. Sriti Jha, on the other hand, charged 70K for each episode of Kumkum Bhagya.

Going by this, Jha may charge around Rs 5 lakh each week for her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. This means that both are expected to charge more than Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Some reports even claimed that Shivangi Joshi could be the highest-paid contestant on the new season of the reality show. However, there is no confirmation on this.

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, who earned around Rs 3-3.5 Lakh per week for the show, might get around Rs 4 lakh per week for Rohit Shetty hosted reality show.

