Fabulous! Take a sneak-peek of Smart Jodi winner Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s new luxurious home

MUMBAI: Smart Jodi winners celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have embraced new beginnings with their new home in Mumbai. It was Ankita, who had first given a glimpse of their new home when she shared a post on Instagram.

Now that the duos officially have their Griha Pravesh ceremony, congratulations have been pouring in for their new beginnings. Ankita had also shared photos from the day and following that, did give a glimpse or two of their new home.

One of the first few photos that gave a glimpse into the house was that of the beautiful balcony with a view. It has a glass railing with high rise buildings surrounding them while they can look at the clear skies. They also have wooden flooring in the balcony.

Their Gudi Padwa celebrations gave fans a further glimpse into how their doors look and well, it has quite the rustic effect with patterns around it. With the wooden flooring and these wooden doors, it might as well be one of the more dominant elements inside their house.

One of the most recent glimpses showed how they have a lot of off-white and creams as far as the interiors are concerned. And that, most definitely makes the overall vibe of the house look more subtle and elegant.

Simplicity does form a part of their most essential elements throughout the house. Without going overboard with any single thing, the décor and the furniture look plus and the set-up of the house, absolutely royal. With so much of white and off-whites all around the house, it exudes sophistication.

A glimpse of the kitchen also shows how it is spacious and the colours white as well as off-white continue to dominate here too. They have a gas hob, and we can also see the traditional 'water pot' in the corner, among other things.

Credit: Times Now