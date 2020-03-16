Fabulous! Tejasswi Prakash ACHIEVES this RARE Instagram feat; details inside

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash has a huge fan following. She has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. The diva got super famous with her Bigg Boss 15 stint. Now, she has achieved another milestone.

According to an online survey taken by Truth Poll, Tejasswi is the leading Indian Actress with the most Instagram engagement. She has surpassed Shehnaaz Gill, Katrina Kaif and others. Indian actresses enjoy massive popularity online. Fans love to see their hot, goofy and stunning posts or videos on social media. Tejasswi Prakash has been sharing all of it online and her fans are loving it all. Tejasswi has an engagement rate of 9.81%.

Take a look at the list of Indian actresses with the most engagements on social media as conducted by Truth Poll.

Shehnaaz Gill: The singer-actress, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, has an engagement rate of 6.46%. Shehnaaz has been dropping some uber glam and hot photoshoots clicked by Dabboo Ratnani. Fans are loving them.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif is placed third on the list. The actress has an engagement rate of 4.01%, it seems.

Nora Fatehi: The actress who is popular for songs like Dilbar and Saki Saki has come a long way in the Indian Entertainment industry. She is currently seen as a judge on Dance Deewane Junior. Nora has an engagement rate of 2.97%.

Kiara Advani: She is in the fifth spot. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has got an engagement rate of 2.38%. Kiara is ahead of most of the actresses.

