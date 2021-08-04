FABULOUS! Urvashi Dholakia wants people to see her new avatar, no more vamp roles for the actress

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia, who has been one of the hottest vamps on TV and has won the hearts of many, wants to break free from all the previous styles she saw herself in. She now wants to be seen in a completely new fashion sense and new avatar. She says, “As much as I love the work that I have done, I also feel that there is a certain stereotyping that has happened. Somewhere, people stop seeing you outside the character that you play. I’m done being a sari-clad vamp, it’s time people see my other shades.”

On adding up she says "There have been a lot of offers, but I want to take up something that I haven’t already played. I don’t mind playing a negative character or a character with grey shades, but it has to be beyond the realm of what I have done. Times have changed and I am itching to once again play a role that becomes iconic, the medium can be any — television, OTT or films. What’s most important is that there needs to be a spark that can light up the screen.”

Urvashi with her son Kshitij shares many hilarious comedy videos through her various platforms. Urvashi quotes, “In the pandemic, the best we could do was bring a smile to people’s faces, and Kshitij and I have been doing just that. These have been tough times for most of us and a little bit of humour can be like medicine at times.”

