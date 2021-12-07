Fabulous! 'A wide smile on my face bcz I am still single', captions Parth Samthaan while attending close friend's marriage

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan shared an adorable picture from his friend's wedding which he attended in Pune. The actor looked handsome in an off-white sherwani with golden floral embroidery on it. The pictures looked really cool but what caught our attention was Parth's caption, where he heaved a huge sigh of relief for still being single while everyone is just getting married.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor posted several pictures with the bride and groom, niece Nitara and a few solo stills. Parth wrote: "A wide Smile on my face bcoz I am still Single Vs that Dulha smile on my brothers face jk … congrats my brother @paresh________ for this beautiful journey and wish you all the very best with Komal bless you both !!!! (sic)"l.

Also Read: INTERESTING: Korean cinema and dramas are growing by leaps and bounds, says Parth Samthaan

Talking about Parth, after his show with Erica Fernandes went off-air, he started exploring the world. The actor was in the US for a really long time and kept sharing his moments with fans through his social media account. He also took a trip to the Maldives for an exotic vacation and filled the news feed of his fans with some amazing pictures.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Parth Samthaan on his views on love: I think you have to be lucky in love; I am trying to find love

Parth Samthaan is seen doing some great series on the OTT platforms and has also delved into the field of music videos. The actor has forayed into some hard-hitting chartbusters and recently was in the news for his latest music single.

Credit: Times of India