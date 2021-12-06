FACT CHECK! I don’t know why nothing is coming my way, nobody has approached me: Nia Sharma

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma has made quite a lot of headlines for her bold fashion choices and how she has been trolled too. She was recently seen on the digital platform in the season of Jamai Raja and however, we do not seen too much of her on the screens.

In a candid conversation with a media portal, Nia Sharma shares what’s keeping her away from doing television shows, “Honestly there’s not much work that has come my way. I’m not consciously keeping away, but this year no project has materialized for me. I don’t know why nothing is coming my way. Nobody has approached me!”

Although Nia Sharma is working on a number of music videos, the actress confesses that “Not having work gets you low. I’m not out of work, but when you sit home for a long time, it gets to your head, you start thinking ‘what next?’ It hits you once in a day.”

“I try staying positive and gather myself up. I’ve worked hard for such a long time, so even if I sit at my place for some time, doesn’t mean I’ve hit a low of my life,” she added.

Further Nia Sharma was asked what she desires next, she responds, “I want to be a boss lady. I want to do bigger projects; I want my work to do the talking. I want to get into business and be the woman who makes shit loads of money.”

We wish Nia all the best for her future commitments! (Also Read: Ooh La La: Nia Sharma posts a HOT VIDEO of herself dancing on the top of a table in a NIGHTCLUB!)

CREDIT: Koimoi