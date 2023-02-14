Fahmaan Khan and Archana Gautam grooving at Farah Khan’s party has grabbed the attention of the Netizens, check out

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 finally came to an end and Mc Stan emerged as the winner of the show whereas Shiv was the first runner up of the show.

Post that the contestants are seen chilling and having a good time and meeting up with their families and friends.

Yesterday, Farah Khan had organized a party at her place where she called her close friends and the full Bigg Boss 16 gang to chill and party at her place.

This season Farah Khan’s brother Sajid Khan was one of the contestants on the show and he had created the group “Mandali” which comprised of MC Stan, Shiv, Nimrit and Sumbul.

Sumbul couldn’t make it last night but Priyanka, Saundarya and Archana were seen with the rest of the gang partying and having a good time.

The one guest that has surprised everyone has been Fahmaan Khan who was seen chilling around with the Bigg Boss contestants.

The one video that has gone viral has been of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana and him dancing at the party that have grabbed the eyeballs.

In the video one can see how Fahmaan and Archana are dancing and having a gala time at the party.

The fans were concerned and asked where Sumbul was as they want to watch them together but nevertheless, one got to see Archana and Fahmaan together.

Well, if one remembers when Fahmaan had entered the Bigg Boss house to promote his serial Dharam Patni, and that’s when Archana had gone gaga on him.

It’s good to see that the contestants have kept all their differences inside the Bigg Boss house and are getting along with each other off sets.

