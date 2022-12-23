Fahmaan Khan and Kanwar Dhillon reach a new milestone in their career

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan and Kanwar Dhillon are very popular television actors who are loved and respected by fans and colleagues alike. They are massive stars, known for playing Aryan in the Star Plus show Imlie, and Shiva Pandya from Pandya Store respectively. Both shows have received acclaim for the storyline, as well as the acting of the characters. Now recently, the two TV stars have reached a milestone in their career for their acting and the recognition in the industry.

Recently, Urban Asian released a list of the Top 30 Men of Television 2022. In this list, the actors Fahmaan Khan and Kanwar Dhillon ranked at the fourth and second positions respectively. This is definitely a big achievement for the stars. As news of them reaching this milestone in their career was announced, fans from all over poured in their love and appreciation in support of them. #FahWar was trending for a long time on social media.

Also Read : Check out Dharampatnii’s Shireen Mirza and Fahmaan Khan’s rendition of ‘Yaara Teri Yaari Ko’

Currently, the actors are a part of well-known TV shows; Fahmaan Khan in Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni, and Kanwar Dhillon in Pandya Store. The shows are doing extremely well in the TRP ratings and are being extremely loved by fans all over. The story is intriguing and audiences cannot wait to know the upcoming storyline, as it keeps them hooked.

Well, there is no doubt that both the stars, Fahmaan and Kanwar have come a long way in their careers with a lot of hard work and dedication and are sure to do well in the days ahead.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon shares what ‘Pandya Brothers at Work’ look like, check out