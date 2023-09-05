Fahmaan Khan gives us exclusive glimpse into his directorial experience; says “The sheer opportunity to direct and act in #beirada brings me double the excitement”

MUMBAI : Fahmaan Khan, who’s been ruling the hearts of Indian audience as an actor for more than a decade now has also been making some creative statements through his directorial projects and has received a lot of appreciation for the same.

Fahmaan Khan is now all set to break the internet with his upcoming directorial project ‘Beirada’ which is a song by Tabish Pasha and produced by Ramsha Essa under the banner Mestarlet productions. Along with Directing the project Fahmaan is also starring in the song alongside Hiba Nawab.

Fahmaan Khan recently posted a series of pictures of him from the sets of Beirada while directing the song. The actor penned a heartfelt note about his experience of him doing Beirada that said, “When you work on a project, it's exciting, its nerve-racking and everything In between that. The sheer opportunity to direct and act in #beirada brings me double the excitement, double the nervousness, and double of everything in between. I am ecstatic to bring forth these little moments of direction from the set. I am looking forward to the release and launch. How excited are you?”

The post has already received numerous likes and the pictures have started doing rounds around the internet. As the actor has been treating the fans with such surprises they are getting more than excited by the day. How excited are you coz we sure as hell are!



