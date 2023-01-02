Fahmaan Khan is planning this special thing for Sumbul Touqeer Khan after leaving the Bigg Boss 16 house

According to sources, Fahmaan Khan is planning a special surprise for Sumbul Touqeer Khan post her exit from the Bigg Boss.
MUMBAI: TV actor Famaan Khan is one of the most loved actors on television. Often in the past months, he has shown his support for his close friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The two of them are really close and it can be seen through their chemistry on their TV show Imlie and in real life as well.

Now according to a source, Fahmaan has a special surprise planned out for her once she leaves the house. Fahmaan wants to make her feel special and is going to great lengths to make her feel this way post her exit from the show.

Being the caring friend that he is, and knowing how tough it was for Sumbul on the show, he is planning a small vacation for her where she and her whole family can have a time of relaxing. Fahmaan is currently very busy shooting for his show Dharampatnii, but he might also take a brief break to spend time with Sumbul and catch up with his good friend. He is even planning a special dinner for her.

Currently, Sumbul is really devastated with the mandali after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia chose herself above her in the Ticket To The Finale task. The viewers trolled Sumbul for her selfish nature.

