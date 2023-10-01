Fahmaan Khan’s character takes a very dark turn in Dharampatni, and the actor reveals the first look!

Mumbai: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan—Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan, Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The show is going through major twists and turns, and as we saw in the previous episodes, a lot of major shifts are happening on the show.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Keerti’s death will change Ravi, and after the cremation, he will start looking for the person responsible for Keerti’s death.

Ravi’s new purpose in life is to take revenge on the person who killed Keerti, and he is hell-bent on finding out who that is.

Fahmaan Khan, who plays Ravi on the show, is immensely loved by the fans, and they have showered a lot of love on the show and on Fahmaan. The fans of the show are very eager-eyed and curious, to see what will happen next on the show, now that Keerti is gone, what will motivate Ravi to get married to Pratiksha?

Now, Fahmaan is teasing fans with a glimpse of Ravi’s future and what will happen then, and it looks like Ravi will become broken and helpless after Keerti’s death, His new look is heartbreaking, and you can check out the first look here:

Meanwhile, on the show, there’s going to be a major drama when Malhar comes forward.

In the court hearing, Malhar will provide evidence, according to which it will be clear that Pratiksha is not guilty of Keerti’s murder and that it was just an accident.

Hearing this, Pratiksha feels a little relieved, while Ravi will be left wondering, and Keerti’s father will get furious.

