Fahmaan Khan's fan made a spectacular art with something unexpected, check it out

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor known for his role as Aryan in the star plus show, Imlie and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success.

He appeared in the 2014 Bharat Darira-directed short film Ver Joints. With the television series Yeh Vaada Raha, Fahmaan made his television debut in 2015. In the show, he made a cameo

appearance. After that, he appeared in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. But it was his role as Aryan in Imlie that was the turning point. Now, after biding adieu to the show a little while ago, the actor is all set to start a new journey with the show Dharampatni, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Fahmaan has a massive fan following on social media and he keeps sharing interesting posts not just from his personal and professional life but also highlights the love given to him by his fans. Fahmaan has now shared a video of his fan creating a spectacular piece of art with some Rubik’s Cubes and it is truly breathtaking. Take a look at the video below;

