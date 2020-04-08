Faisal Khan opens up on his quarantine routine

MUMBAI: Actor and dancer Faisal Khan emerged as the winner of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. He was also seen playing the lead in Chandragupta Maurya. Recently, Faisal spoke to a media portal about his leg injury, his quarantine routine, and more.

On his leg injury, Faisal said, 'My leg injury has recovered for now. The unfortunate event took place 6-7 months back and I am a lot better now. But I am following the guidelines of my doctor. I was told to not take any risk since it can harmful in the future. I am trying my best to take all the necessary precautions.'

On his quarantine routine, he said, 'Well I am experimenting with different recipes when it comes to cooking. I try to make different delicacies for my family. Also, I spend my day cleaning and organizing my personal stuff. So basically cleaning and cooking is keeping me occupied recently.'

The actor went on to speak about his upcoming projects. He stated, 'The last project I worked on is Chandragupta Maurya. Post that due to my leg injury, I could not grab several acting opportunities. There were many more things lined up before the lockdown was announced. Hopefully when things get better will resume working on my upcoming projects.'

Faisal also said, 'I was skeptical about shooting tutorial videos earlier but since I have been receiving a lot of requests from my fans I will definitely make some tutorial videos now.'

