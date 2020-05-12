Faisal Khan reacts on rerun of Maharana Pratap on TV

MUMBAI: The reruns of many popular shows has kept the audience hooked to their televisions during the lockdown. Several epic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Office Office are back on TV.

Sony TV also announced the rerun of Maharana Pratap, which had actors like Faisal Khan, Roshni Walia, Jannat Zubair, and Sharad Malhotra.

Faisal Khan, who rose to fame with Dance India Dance, played the young Maharana Pratap and was loved a lot by the audience. On the rerun, the actor shared, 'Rarely is there a content on Indian television which has a shelf life beyond its run and the fact that Maharana is being reintroduced on television and still has an audience is a big feat in itself! I am excited and glad that I will get to revisit this journey again.'

Sharad Malhotra played the grownup character. He too shared the news on his social media captioning it as, 'Maharana Pratap is back on your screens from tonite @ 8.30 pm ist only on Sonytvofficial'.

