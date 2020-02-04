News

Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair bags their next

MUMBAI: TikTok sensations Faisal Shaikh aka Mr.Faisu and Jannat Zubair enjoys a massive fan following. The fans totally adore their pair and are in awe of their chemistry.

The duo was seen in an entertaining music video “Fruity Lagdi Hai”. The song became a rage and was loved immensely by the viewers. Since that music video, fans have started crushing over Faisu and Jannat’s pair.  The duo can be spotted at multiple occasions together apart from posting many TikTok videos together which also makes the audience believe that the two are more than friends.

Faisu took to Instagram and announced yet another project with Jannat. Looks like another music video is on the way for Faisu and Jannat’s fans. It also seems like the project will be shot in Mauritius.

Have a look at Faisu’s post:

Are you excited for their upcoming project? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

