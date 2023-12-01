Faisal Shaikh to collaborate with Karan Johar for a project; read to know more

Faisal is a popular star on social media and now there is news doing the rounds that the actor must have signed a movie with dharma productions.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 09:57
MUMBAI :  Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same.

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, and he impressed the judges and audiences of the show with his exceptional dancing skills.

On the dance reality show, Faisu bonded well with ace Bollywood director Karan Johar and recently he shared a photo with the director and captioned it saying “It always a pleasure meeting you.  Thank you so much for being an amazing mentor”

Post, sharing this photo the fans have speculated that he must have signed a dharma production movie and hence he has met the director, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there were reports doing the rounds that Faisu must have signed a Karan Johar movie and he would be seen on the big screen.

Faisu has come up with a lot of hard work and dedication and today he has a massive fan following who bestows him with a lot of love and support.

