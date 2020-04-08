Faisal Shaikh exposes his fake friend in the most hilarious in THIS video is worth watching

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh is popularly known as Mr Faisu and is famous for his amazing videos on Tik Tok. The ace social media personality has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself.

The internet sensation has a huge fan following on Instagram, all thanks to his wonderful posts which he keeps sharing with his followers on a regular basis. The actor has a whopping 11.4 million followers on Instagram which proves that he is a hot favourite among the fans.

We all know Faisal has presented some hot and happening content which is very much relatable to every one of us.

In his recent video, Faisal is seen talking with his friend and after a few seconds, his friend tells him that she doesn't have money and hasn't eaten anything.

Faisal tricks her by staying still in the camera so that she thinks that there is some disturbance. Meanwhile, the girl starts eating and drinking and Faisal suddenly speaks and exposes her lie.

The video is just too hilarious but also very relatable for every friend who always asks for money.

Take a look at the video:

What do you think about Faisu's video? Tell us in the comments.

