Faisal Shaikh leaves with his parents and family for Umrah

Faisal Shaikh is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television. The actor feels blessed as he is off with his parents to perform Umrah and he feels content as he is fulfilling his parents' and his wish.
MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to come up with good content videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same.

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, and he impressed the judges and audiences of the show with his exceptional dancing skills.

Faisu has always shared his wish of taking his parents and family to Umrah and has always voiced his feelings about the same.

Now, finally the actor is going to Umrah with his parents and family and he is super happy that he could achieve this.

He shared a photo with parents and family from inside their flight and said, “Our first Umrah together! May Allah accept our prayers and guide us to the right path”

Umrah is a holy act that Muslims take in order to get sanity, peace, and forgiveness for sins.

Faisal feels blessed that he was able to fulfill his parent's dreams and hopes this holy trip brings more happiness and peace and success into his family and his life.

Today, Faisu has a massive fan following which bestows him with a lot of love and support.

Soon, the actor will be seen on the big screen, and the fans are excited about his debut movie.

